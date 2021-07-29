Police Say Teen Shot At Off-Duty Officer at Dallas Gas Station

A 17-year-old teenager shot at an off-duty Seagoville police officer when he was confronted by the officer during a gas station fight Wednesday night, Dallas police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old fired multiple rounds at the officer but missed.

At around 8:47 p.m., an off-duty Seagoville officer in full uniform was at a gas station at 3939 Frankford Road.

Police said the teenager was "grabbing" a woman near the gas station when the officer confronted him.

The teenager then began to run and shoot at the officer, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was arrested and taken into custody by officers nearby at 3000 Frankford Road.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital after police said he possibly shot himself in the hand while shooting at the officer.

The off-duty officer did not use his gun in the incident, Dallas police said.