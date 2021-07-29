Dallas

Police Say Teen Shot At Off-Duty Officer at Dallas Gas Station

The Seagoville police officer was not hit, police said

Metro

A 17-year-old teenager shot at an off-duty Seagoville police officer when he was confronted by the officer during a gas station fight Wednesday night, Dallas police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old fired multiple rounds at the officer but missed.

At around 8:47 p.m., an off-duty Seagoville officer in full uniform was at a gas station at 3939 Frankford Road.

Police said the teenager was "grabbing" a woman near the gas station when the officer confronted him.

The teenager then began to run and shoot at the officer, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was arrested and taken into custody by officers nearby at 3000 Frankford Road.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital after police said he possibly shot himself in the hand while shooting at the officer.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 9 mins ago

Woman in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crashes into Fort Worth Home: Police

Dallas 14 mins ago

Dallas Officer on Leave After Deep Ellum Video Posted

The off-duty officer did not use his gun in the incident, Dallas police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceSeagoville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us