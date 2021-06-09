Police Officer Opens Fire at Forest Hill Gas Station: PD

Police in Forest Hill are investigating a shooting involving an officer Wednesday morning.

A MedStar spokesman confirmed paramedics were called at about 5:18 a.m. to a QuickTrip on Wichita Street near Interstate 20. One man and a woman were both hospitalized in critical condition, MedStar said.

Police have so far only confirmed they are investigating an officer-involved shooting. No further information was immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

Larry Collins/NBC 5

