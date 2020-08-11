Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash During Pursuit

A Grand Prairie officer is hospitalized after their motorcycle crashed during a pursuit, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cliff Creek Crossing and U.S. Highway 67 -- just north of Interstate 20, according to Dallas police.

The officer was pursuing a vehicle for a traffic stop when the crash happened and was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

Grand Prairie police are working the accident and Dallas police are assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.