Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash During Pursuit

A Grand Prairie officer is hospitalized after their motorcycle crashed during a pursuit, police say.
The crash happened at the intersection of Cliff Creek Crossing and U.S. Highway 67 -- just north of Interstate 20, according to Dallas police.
The officer was pursuing a vehicle for a traffic stop when the crash happened and was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.
Grand Prairie police are working the accident and Dallas police are assisting with traffic control.
This is a developing story and will be updated.