Grand Prairie Police

Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash During Pursuit

The crash happened at the intersection of Cliff Creek Crossing and U.S. Highway 67

A Grand Prairie officer is hospitalized after their motorcycle crashed during a pursuit, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cliff Creek Crossing and U.S. Highway 67 -- just north of Interstate 20, according to Dallas police.

The officer was pursuing a vehicle for a traffic stop when the crash happened and was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 10

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 48 mins ago

Arlington Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Grand Prairie police are working the accident and Dallas police are assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie PoliceDallasGrand Prairie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us