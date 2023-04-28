Dallas Police Officer, K9 Injured in Overnight Shooting

A police officer and a K9 are injured after a shooting incident in Southeast Dallas on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident began as a family violence call in the 2900 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the suspect shot two people at the home. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, after the shooting, the suspect ran into the woods near Cypress Avenue and Briggs Street.

Dallas Police are investigating an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Cypress and Briggs.

Police said Air 1, the department's helicopter unit, as well as a K9 unit, were called to the scene.

While searching for the suspect around 2:30 a.m., the officer and his K9 were shot at by the suspect, police said.

According to police, the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

Police said both the officer and his K9 were shot. The officer was shot multiple times in the shoulder and leg area, though the injuries to the both the officer and the K9 are described as non-life threatening.

The officer is currently undergoing treatment at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, and the K9 was transported to an emergency veterinarian.

Video of the K9 and his partner was taken while responding to the incident that led to the shooting.

Police said the investigation into the events surrounding this shooting is ongoing.

