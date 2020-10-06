Police Make Additional Arrest in 18-Year-Old's Killing at Plano Park

The Plano Police Department has arrested an additional suspect in connection to the death of Jacob Lyle Rusk.

According to police, 18-year-old Michael Anthony Davis was arrested and charged with murder on Sunday.

Plano police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. at a park in the 2800 block of Maumelle Drive.

Two other men, Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel and Abdulrahman Qaus Al Dulaimi, both 18, were arrested last week in connection to Rusk's death, police said.

Patel and Al Dulaimi have both been charged with murder and are being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects, but their investigation remains ongoing.