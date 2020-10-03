Plano

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting of 18-Year-Old in Plano

Plano police
NBC 5 News

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Jack Carter Park in Plano early Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at the park in the 2800 block of Maumelle Drive, Plano police said.

Before officers arrived, they were made aware of a victim at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. It was later determined the incidents were related.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Fort Worth Haunted House Opens With New Safety Guidelines

The person who was shot was later identifed as 18-year-old Jacob Lyle Rusk of Plano.

Police had not made any arrests as of Saturday night.

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us