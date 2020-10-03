Police Investigating Deadly Shooting of 18-Year-Old in Plano

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Jack Carter Park in Plano early Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at the park in the 2800 block of Maumelle Drive, Plano police said.

Before officers arrived, they were made aware of a victim at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. It was later determined the incidents were related.

The person who was shot was later identifed as 18-year-old Jacob Lyle Rusk of Plano.

Police had not made any arrests as of Saturday night.