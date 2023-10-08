Police look for suspect and his parents in Balch Springs homicide investigation

U.S. Marshals and police are looking for a suspect and his parents who they said are tied to the death of a man shot and killed in Balch Springs over the summer.

Bertin Albarran, 39, was found shot to death in the 11300 block of Lake June Rd. in Balch Springs on July 2nd.

"I tell them ( the suspect's family) I know it's going to be hard, turn your son in, because at least you're going to be able to see your son behind bars, and able to talk to him, we don't have that opportunity no more. Our opportunity is to see him at the grave site, where my brother is not speaking back," said Marfelia Castillo, Albarran's sister.

According to Balch Spring Police, a 911 caller reported the crime and said the victim was shot multiple times after getting out of a red Camaro and was left in the middle of the road.

The suspect, 22-year-old John Edward Rivera remains on the loose and is wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect in the driver seat of the Camaro and the victim in the passenger before stepping out and getting shot.

Rivera is accused of fleeing the scene.

An arrest affidavit states cell phone tower data from Albarran's phone soon after the homicide led police to a car on Elam Rd. in Pleasant Grove.

The document goes on to state surveillance video showed the car with Rivera inside and getting out of the driver's seat.

Two hours later, his parents Juan Rivera and Kristie Alvarado showed up at the location, according to the arrest affidavit. The father is wanted for 'tampering with or fabricating physical evidence' after officials allege surveillance video appeared to show the father pulling a gun from the Camaro and concealed it in his waistband.

Police said they believe the parent fled the area.

The suspect's uncle, Steven Alvarado, was arrested for two warrants, 'Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle.'

Officers said the Camaro's GPS tracking device led them to the home of a party which is the location the victim and suspect are believed to have been before the shooting. It also happens to be the home of the suspect's family.

Police said they found the uncle in possession of Albarran's cell phone and keys and that he could not keep his story straight about how he got them.

That's how police were able to get the information regarding the victim's cell phone data which led to the surveillance family of the suspect's parents, according to the affidavit.