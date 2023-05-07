Police Investigating Possible Online Threat to Several Frisco ISD Campuses

Frisco Police Department is investigating a threat circulating social media made against several Frisco ISD Campuses.

No further information about the threat was released but the department says anyone involved will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

An email was sent to parents of Frisco ISD students stating that any absences on Monday will be excused. The email also reads:

"After this past weekend's events at the Allen Outlet Mall, and an incident at Stonebriar Mall, we understand that safety concerns are high in our community, especially when it comes to our students. Student absences will be excused tomorrow across the District."

"We are asking you to please speak with your students about how what they say, written or verbal, even as a joke, is taken seriously by Frisco ISD and the police department; students will be disciplined and charged by the law accordingly."

Threatening harm to a school campus or members of its student body, is punishable by law at minimum as a Class-A misdemeanor, a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail. The punishment can be as severe as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison.

