Chaos Leads to Evacuation at Frisco's Stonebriar Centre, No Evidence Gunfire

Frisco Police say teens running through Stonebriar Centre Mall and causing chaos led to an evacuation and fears over a possible second shooting at a Collin County shopping center Saturday.

The evacuation came hours after eight people were gunned down and seven others were injured in a mass shooting outside the nearby Allen Premium Outlets.

Frisco Police said officers responded to a shooting call at the mall but found no evidence of one having taken place. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police said it appears that a large group of teens gathered inside the mall and then they began screaming and running through the mall causing chaos and panic.

Police said no evidence of any shots being fired and there were no shooting victims located.

Frisco Police told NBC 5 that any injuries to shoppers may have come from people trying to exit the mall.

Dulce Chavarra spoke with NBC 5's Alanna Quillen outside the mall and said she was waiting for her sister who was inside.

"Average Saturday night, this is what we're dealing with and to know that earlier today that there were instances where a person does not get to hug their family member like I did today. That's just what was going through my mind. Just know I'm at the door and I'm going to get you when you get here," said Chavarra.

Chavarra was later reunited with her sister who was hiding in a store before she was able to evacuate.