Police Investigating Overnight Homicide at Dallas Residence

Police are investigating the death of a Dallas man that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a cutting call at 6900 Valley Glen Drive shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive on the roadside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police said.

According to police, the medical examiner's office will attempt to identify the victim using fingerprints analysis.

This incident is still currently under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide should contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.