Lake Worth Police say its investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Euless Police officer now includes a restaurant that the suspected intoxicated driver was at moments before the crash.

Detective Alex Cervantes died in the crash that also seriously injured his wife and two young children.

The suspected intoxicated driver 26-year-old Dylan Molina was arrested by bystanders after trying to run away.

Chief J.T. Manoushagian said Monday Lake Worth Police investigators, with assistance from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, served a search warrant at a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 6010 Azle Avenue.

The location is less than one-half mile from the crash site. Detectives collected surveillance video, receipts and transaction logs, according to police.

Manoushagin says based on preliminary evidence, which includes an on-scene breathalyzer that indicated Molina's blood-alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit of 0.08, the department has not ruled out the potential criminal liability of anyone who served Molina on Saturday.

“Based on the evidence I’ve seen at this point, not only do I think the suspect was overserved, I think he was well overserved,” Manoushagian said. “We intend to pursue this case to the fullest extent and hold anyone who may have played a role in it accountable.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop CEO Paul Damico told NBC-5 in a statement its corporate office was unable to provide any information because the Lake Worth location is an independently owned franchise

“Our hearts go out to the Cervantes family during this unimaginable time,” Damico added.

Calls for comment to the Lake Worth Fuzzy’s location were not immediately returned.

Cervantes is the third officer lost for Euless Police. On Monday, the department said his wife is still in critical condition but that one of his two sons was released from the hospital.

The Euless Police Officers Benevolent Organization has set up a special account for donations. EPD added it is the only donation link approved by Euless Police Department and the family.