Collin County

Police in Collin County search for suspects in Dillard's robbery

Police say a thief threatened to shoot an employee who asked if the group needed assistance

By Meredith Yeomans

Police in Collin County are on the hunt for suspects who they say robbed a Dillard's department store and threatened to shoot a worker.

It happened Sunday around 11 a.m. in the town of Fairview.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police say four people entered Dillard’s in Fairview Town Center and went straight into the handbag section. Then, while three people cut security cables off bags, police say the fourth kept a lookout for store employees.

When a worker asked if the group needed assistance, police say she was told by the lookout not to approach or touch them, and if she did, the suspect would shoot her.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s putting people on notice, ‘Hey, listen, don't get involved with this. We’re going to take what we want and unless you want to get hurt, don't stand in our way,’” said Bill Marcisz, president of Strategic Security Management Consulting.

Police say the suspects grabbed as many bags as they could and then left through the same doors they entered.

Fairview police say these same four people have been involved in other thefts and robberies in north Texas and that its officers are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects and “bring them to justice,” according to a news release.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 47 mins ago

Fort Worth Councilman addresses leaked 2022 recording accusing mayor, council of racism

DeSoto 3 hours ago

Family of DeSoto man shot and killed by police questions use of force

The news release did not provide details about the other thefts and robberies.

Police say the three females and one male who robbed the Dillard’s in Fairview drove off in a white, late model Honda Accord with possible Louisiana paper plates and were last seen heading toward Stacy Road.

“Crossing jurisdictions and things like that is another thing that organized retail crime does because that way they move from place to place to place and they're dealing with different law enforcement agencies,” explained Marcisz.

Dillard’s has not responded to NBC 5’s request for comment.

This article tagged under:

Collin County
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us