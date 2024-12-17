Police in Collin County search for suspects in Dillard's robbery

Police in Collin County are on the hunt for suspects who they say robbed a Dillard's department store and threatened to shoot a worker.

It happened Sunday around 11 a.m. in the town of Fairview.

Police say four people entered Dillard’s in Fairview Town Center and went straight into the handbag section. Then, while three people cut security cables off bags, police say the fourth kept a lookout for store employees.

When a worker asked if the group needed assistance, police say she was told by the lookout not to approach or touch them, and if she did, the suspect would shoot her.

“It’s putting people on notice, ‘Hey, listen, don't get involved with this. We’re going to take what we want and unless you want to get hurt, don't stand in our way,’” said Bill Marcisz, president of Strategic Security Management Consulting.

Police say the suspects grabbed as many bags as they could and then left through the same doors they entered.

Fairview police say these same four people have been involved in other thefts and robberies in north Texas and that its officers are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects and “bring them to justice,” according to a news release.

The news release did not provide details about the other thefts and robberies.

Police say the three females and one male who robbed the Dillard’s in Fairview drove off in a white, late model Honda Accord with possible Louisiana paper plates and were last seen heading toward Stacy Road.

“Crossing jurisdictions and things like that is another thing that organized retail crime does because that way they move from place to place to place and they're dealing with different law enforcement agencies,” explained Marcisz.

Dillard’s has not responded to NBC 5’s request for comment.