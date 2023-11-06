Police, family members plead for help solving fatal hit & run case

Police in Little Elm are asking for help finding two drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Rosita “Shanna" Rankin.

“I’m trying to hold up, I mean, I'm kind of traumatized,” said Shanna’s daughter Aliyah Rankin.

Mourning the death of her mom is something Aliyah will do with time but for now, she says she needs closure.

Shanna Rankin was a wife and mother of eight ranging in age from five to 24.

“My little sister is asking me every day, ‘My mommy's in heaven. Are you sure or are you tricking me?’” said Aliyah Rankin.

Little Elm police say Rankin was struck and killed in the 26700 block of East University Drive, near Braswell High School at about 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Her family says she was out for a walk near her home.

“Where we were you could see the ambulance and the cop cars,” said Aliyah Rankin.

She says she and her siblings went to bed that night unaware the commotion was because their mom was hurt. She got the news from their dad the next morning.

“I was in shock, and I think I still am,” said Aliyah. “I think that I am still in shock, and I think that it’s still not real to me and my siblings.”

Police haven't released details about how it happened but said Monday they need help locating a dark-colored SUV and a white Honda passenger car, possibly a Civic. One or both should have extensive damage to the front and front right of the vehicles, police said.

“She is a mom and she was a mom until the day that she left,” said Aliyah.

Aliyah says she and her family are now trying to fill the void her mom left behind and that they can't begin to grieve without answers.

“I feel it to the deepest level. They need to be held accountable they need to come forward. If somebody knows something they need to come forward,” said Aliyah.

Little Elm police investigators are looking for information from witnesses, local businesses with surveillance cameras and body shops to help locate the vehicles.

“We are seeking the drivers and vehicles to conduct a thorough reconstruction of the crash and to conclude the investigation,” police said in an email.

The email continued, “If you have direct knowledge of the whereabouts of the vehicles or drivers or have any information that will help investigators locate the vehicles and drivers, please contact the Little Elm Police Department at 214-975-0460.”