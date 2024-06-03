Saturated land leads to erosion concerns at a dam in Rockwall County

After Sunday’s heavy rain that fell across much of North Texas, emergency officials are monitoring the integrity of an earthen dam in the Rockwall County community of McLendon-Chisholm.

According to Mayor Bryan McNeal, the pressure caused the ground to shift approximately six feet in the last 24 hours, heightening concerns over a possible dam failure.

State officials were out in Rockwall County Monday telling the Mayor there's no need for evacuations, but teams will keep an eye on the dam.

"If they say we're good, we're good," said McNeal. "My stance is still that we still have damage on the back side, and I still have homeowners that could be at risk if there were a potential failure. So for me, it's just I still want to monitor it."

McNeal says a catastrophic failure of the dam would flood 25 to 30 homes in the Chisholm Crossing subdivision and make cars "float like ice cubes." Things were tense Sunday night, but it seems the area dodged a bullet.

Concerns are at the bottom of the dam and what McNeal says is an 'onion peel effect' where rain causes the dam to peel away until it collapses.

"Depending on what that rain does. Remember all that water comes from different areas. That’s going to come to this area. So, as it’s draining into these areas – how much can it keep up, that I don’t know. I don’t know if anyone can forecast that answer," said McNeal. "If it does hit like it’s been hitting – I would call it a dangerous level."

Residents are being asked to stay ready in case they need to leave.

McNeal noted that people who live on the following streets should "take precautions to prepare."

Fireside Drive

Parade Point

Granite Ridge Road

Highwater Crossing

Stampede Run

Among the preparations the mayor suggested were gathering needed medicines and important documents.

McNeal said if an evacuation is needed, an alert will be sent through social media, homeowners associations and the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.