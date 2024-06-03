North Richland Hills

$500K bond set for man accused of killing teen in North Richland Hills hit-and-run crash

Family members said the teen had just left a concert with his brother when a driver took his life

By NBCDFW Staff

North Richland Hills Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for running over a 16-year-old boy and leaving him for dead on a highway in mid-May.

Fernando Peralta-Berrios, 32, is charged with intoxication, manslaughter, and collision involving personal injury or death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday, May 16.

North Richland Hills Police
Fernando Peralta-Berrios, 32, is accused of killing Luis Luna, 16, in a hit-and-run crash on a freeway in North Richland Hills on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

According to the police department, officers received a call about a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the eastbound lane of the 8600 block of Airport Freeway around 8:47 p.m.

North Richland officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim, who was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 16-year-old Luis Luna of Irving.

Luna was rushed to Cooks Children's Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said with the help of Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission investigators, they were able to identify Peralta-Berrios as the suspect and issued warrants for his arrest.

Peralta-Berrios was arrested on Monday, June 3, and booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on his charges, which are both second-degree felonies. His bond for both charges was set at $250,000 apiece.

