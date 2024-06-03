Arlington police to release video of police shooting that followed welfare call

Arlington police will release video Tuesday of an interaction between police and an armed man who they say fired on officers after a welfare call.

The Arlington Police Department said Monday they planned to release edited video from dashboard cameras and body-worn cameras of the May 20 shooting.

Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones is expected to present the video and take questions at about noon. Live video from the news conference will appear in the story at the top of this page.

Last month, police were called to a home on Shady Valley Drive where a family said they were worried after an argument with another family member over drug use. That person left the home and talked with police but was released because he hadn't committed a crime.

A short time after talking with officers, Arlington police said there was a report of an attempted robbery in the neighborhood and that the robber matched the description of the man in the welfare call. Another call to 911 indicated the man had returned home and fired a weapon several times and had taken a truck. Police said the man fired at officers through the truck's windshield and then collided with another vehicle. The armed man ran from the truck and was confronted by police outside a home where he was shot at least once.

Arlington Police identified the suspect Monday as 20-year-old Austin Taylor. Police said Taylor was released from the hospital and faces multiple charges. Taylor was booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he is being held bonds totaling $275,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police said Monday that both the criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting are ongoing.