Police Chase With Child in Vehicle Speeds From Greenville to Dallas

Frightening moments early Monday for a little girl, after she was involved in a police chase across North Texas.

That chase sped through several counties, starting in Greenville in Hunt County and ending over 40 miles away in East Dallas around 1 a.m.

Greenville PD, the lead agency in this investigation, has not released a lot of information at this hour, but we do know that the little girl is doing OK. Details on her age have not been released.

Two people were seen being handcuffed and arrested at the scene of a church parking lot on La Prada Drive and Oates Drive near the Garland border with Dallas. Garland PD was seen helping to secure the scene and other officers were also seen comforting the little girl.

We don't know why the vehicle was evading police.

Fleeing from police with a child in the car is considered a felony.

We'll keep you updated on this case as more details become available this morning.