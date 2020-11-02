Greenville

Police Chase With Child in Vehicle Speeds From Greenville to Dallas

That chase spanned through several cities and counties, starting in Hunt County and ending over 40 miles away in East Dallas around 1 a.m.

By Alanna Quillen

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Frightening moments early Monday for a little girl, after she was involved in a police chase across North Texas.

That chase sped through several counties, starting in Greenville in Hunt County and ending over 40 miles away in East Dallas around 1 a.m.

Greenville PD, the lead agency in this investigation, has not released a lot of information at this hour, but we do know that the little girl is doing OK. Details on her age have not been released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DeSoto 8 hours ago

Dozens Turn Out to Remember DeSoto Mayor

Two people were seen being handcuffed and arrested at the scene of a church parking lot on La Prada Drive and Oates Drive near the Garland border with Dallas. Garland PD was seen helping to secure the scene and other officers were also seen comforting the little girl.

We don't know why the vehicle was evading police.

Fleeing from police with a child in the car is considered a felony.

We'll keep you updated on this case as more details become available this morning.

This article tagged under:

GreenvilleDallasDallas CountyHunt CountyChase
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us