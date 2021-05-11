Dallas

Police Asks for Public's Help to Gather Information About Deadly Shooting

The murder took place Thursday at 12 p.m. on Monfort Drive

By Logan McElroy

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to gather information about a deadly shooting in Far North Dallas last week.

The shooting happened at about 12 p.m. Thursday in the 14100 block of Monfort Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said Dangelo Swann, 24, was shot by an unknown person.

Swann and a witness located a Dallas Fire-Rescue crew, who helped transfer Swann to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Individuals with more information can contact Dallas Homicide Unit's Detective Morgan at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 082312-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Individuals can call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

