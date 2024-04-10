The search is on for the man police say is attacking people with a hammer around the DFW area.

Plano police describe the attacks as random acts of violence, and they want to find the suspect before he can strike again.

The same man is responsible for three unprovoked attacks over a 24-hour period, according to police. The latest happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. inside a convenience store in the 600 block of Coit Road in Plano.

Police obtained surveillance images from the store.

Surveillance images show the suspect walking into the store carrying a backpack.

Police say he used a hammer to strike the victim several times.

The suspect is seen on surveillance cameras walking out with a hammer in his hand.

“It happened inside of a restroom where obviously you don’t have surveillance video, but the fact that it’s kind of a vulnerable place, right, so you go in there expecting to have some privacy and then this happens,” said Officer Jennifer Chapman with the Plano Police Dept.

Police say the victim suffered serious bodily injuries but is okay.

The other two attacks happened on Monday and Tuesday.

One was on a DART train near Lovers Lane in Dallas and the other was at a DART station, according to police. Police believe DART is how the suspect is getting around.

Police say there was no reason for these attacks to have occurred. They say no words were exchanged and nothing was stolen.

Because of the random nature of the attacks, police are eager to get the suspect identified. They're asking the public for help.

If you know who he is, or if you see him, you're urged to avoid contact with him and call 911.