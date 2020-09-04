Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop Altercation in Dallas

A man is in custody after an altercation at a traffic stop in Dallas on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of East Ledbetter Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Police said that when officers pulled the suspect over, he exited his vehicle and became combative.

Officers called for assistance during the altercation in an effort to place the suspect in custody, police said.

Police said the suspect surrendered to officers after a K-9 police dog was released and bit the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue to be treated for the dog bite, police said.

According to police, a weapon was discovered at the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a public servant, and possession of marijuana.