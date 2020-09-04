Dallas

Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop Altercation in Dallas

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of East Ledbetter Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Metro

A man is in custody after an altercation at a traffic stop in Dallas on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of East Ledbetter Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Police said that when officers pulled the suspect over, he exited his vehicle and became combative.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 2

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Local Food Bank Needs Your Help Fighting Hunger

Officers called for assistance during the altercation in an effort to place the suspect in custody, police said.

Police said the suspect surrendered to officers after a K-9 police dog was released and bit the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue to be treated for the dog bite, police said.

According to police, a weapon was discovered at the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a public servant, and possession of marijuana.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmenttraffic stop
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us