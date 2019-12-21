Houston

Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured After Dog Attack in Houston

A 911 call came in to authorities just before 6 a.m. Saturday

Houston police say one woman was killed and another was injured after they were attacked by three pit bulls.

Authorities say a man called 911 just before 6 a.m. Saturday to report that his wife had been attacked by dogs in a north Houston neighborhood.

At the scene, police found the woman had been bitten multiple times. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive her injuries.

Soon after arriving at the scene, police received another call, this one from the dogs' owner.

The owner reported his dogs had attacked a woman and her body was in a ditch in front of his home.

The three dogs were taken away by authorities.

Police say the case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges could be filed against the dogs' owner.

