A Plano resident braved the waters in a spillway to rescue a family of ducks.

On Tuesday. neighbors noticed ducklings were trapped on both sides of a spillway in the neighborhood.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A good Samaritan went into the waist-deep water with a pool net to gather the ducklings.

He was able to save all the ducks and even nudged the mother duck from under to bridge to reunite with all of her ducklings.