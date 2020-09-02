Collin County

Plano Resident is First 2020 Human West Nile Case in Collin County

Getty Images

Collin County reported its first positive human case of the West Nile virus in 2020 Wednesday: a Plano resident.

No other details were released about the person.

The city of Plano will spray targeted locations in and around the case on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 p.m.

The area to be sprayed is bound by Mills Branch Circle and Grand Falls Circle to the north, McKamy Trail to the south, Old Gate Drive and Sudbury Road to the east, and Shadow Rock Drive to the west.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

  • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites

This article tagged under:

Collin CountyPlanoWest Nile virus
