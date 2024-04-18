Plano police are searching for two boys that went missing on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to Plano police, though both boys disappeared on April 17, but the incidents are not related.

Police said Abdullah Muhammadi, a 12-year-old boy, was last seen at noon at Bowman Middle School, located in the 2500 block of Jupiter Road.

Muhammadi lives near the 1200 block of East Park Boulevard, police said. He wears prescription glasses and has a surgical scar on his chest.

According to police, officials are also searching for Evan Griffin, a 13-year-old boy who was last seen at around 11:00 p.m. at his home in the 2500 block of Cobre Valle.

Police said Griffin has braces and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information about Muhammadi's or Griffin's whereabouts should contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.