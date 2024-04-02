Plano

Plano woman in stable condition after being shot by the father of her children: Police

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

A Plano woman is recovering after she was injured during a shooting on Monday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Preston Road at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim entered a business and said that she had been shot by the father of her three young children. She said the suspect then fled the location.

While searching for the suspect, officers located the vehicle near Old Pond and Ohio Drive, police said.

According to police, officers made contact with the suspect, took him into custody, and found the children unharmed.

Police said the suspect, identified as Timothy Young, was taken to the Plano city jail where he will be charged with aggravated assault.

The victim is currently in stable condition, police said.

