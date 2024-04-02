The Plano Fire Department is investigating a house fire Monday night that is thought to have been caused by strong storms.

According to Plano officials, the fire happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday on Crystal Falls Drive in the Kings Ridge development.

People inside the home said they heard a loud "boom" before seeing smoke and fire just as severe weather was passing through the area.

At least two dozen firefighters responded to help extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

Plano fire officials said it took about 30 minutes to get this fire under control.

God bless our neighborhood and the family impacted by this lightning strike fire tonight on Crystal Falls. They are not injured. Thank you @PlanoFireRescue for running toward the danger. God bless this tragedy with mercy. pic.twitter.com/iZVEcIW9Mr — Kings Ridge Homeowners Association - Plano, Texas (@KingsRidgeHOA) April 2, 2024

According to fire officials, no one was injured during the fire. Neighbors said they were able to stay in a hotel overnight while officials responded to the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, it was unclear the extent of the damage caused to the home. Officials said the surrounding homes were not damaged during the fire.