Plano Officer Shot While Responding to Call

A Plano police officer was shot while responding to a call Thursday.

Late Thursday morning, someone called 911, making concerning comments to the dispatch operator, according to police.

An officer responded to the area from which the call came in the 6400 block of Ohio Drive. While the officer was driving past a building in the area, someone opened fire on the patrol vehicle, striking the officer.

The officer is being treated for a non life-threatening injury.

The shooter has since barricaded themselves inside a building in area.

Crisis negotiations are now in progress to hopefully bring the incident to a safe resolution.

Police have closed Ohio Drive north of Spring Creek Parkway.

