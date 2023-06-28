Plano man sentenced to prison after admitting to secretly recording women as they undressed

A 45-year-old man who admitted to secretly recording nearly two dozen women as they undressed is headed to prison.

Prosecutors said Darius Bradford admitted to three charges of felony burglary of a habitation with intent to commit invasive visual recording. Bradford asked a Collin County jury to decide his punishment and they decided on life for each charge, the maximum sentence possible.

The Collin County District Attorney's Office said investigators found dozens of secretly-recorded invasive videos on Bradford's mobile phone, including one of a 15-year-old girl who was the daughter of his ex-girlfriend. They alleged Bradford recorded at least 47 videos of 23 different women.

Bradford was arrested in August 2022 when a woman reported to her apartment complex management that their maintenance man left his phone in her bathroom to record her. According to police, his phone began to remotely erase upon their arrival.

Police said despite the attempt to erase evidence, investigators found videos on Bradford's phone that showed him setting up the device to record and leaving it behind on three occasions. Investigators said Bradford would secretly place his phone in a position that would catch a woman undressing or put it at an angle so it could record up a woman’s skirt or dress.

"This perpetrator violated the privacy of 23 different women on 47 different occasions by secretly recording up-skirt and undressing videos. He used his job to gain access and his manipulative personality to gain their trust, definitely earning him a life sentence," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

In April, Bradford was interviewed as an inmate looking forward to the Collin County I.G.N.I.T.E initiative. He stated he wanted to put his past behind him and "move for a prosperous future."

Evidence that Bradford was arrested in 2008 and 2010 on charges of invasive visual recording was also presented in court. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison in 2008 and never prosecuted in 2010.

Prosecutors said the jury took into consideration Bradford's criminal history when deciding on a sentence.

Efforts to reach Bradford's attorney for comment were unsuccessful.