Plano Man Arrested in 2011 Sexual Assault Cold Case

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault cold case.

According to the Plano Police Department, detectives arrested Jeffrey Lemor Wheat in Arkansas on Jan. 11, 2021.

Police said the arrest, which was made in cooperation with the Arkansas State Police, was connected to a sexual assault case from 2011.

Wheat has been transferred back to Texas and is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, police said.

According to police, the investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit.