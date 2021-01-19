Arkansas

Plano Man Arrested in 2011 Sexual Assault Cold Case

The arrest, which was made in cooperation with the Arkansas State Police, was connected to a sexual assault case from 2011

Plano Police Department

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault cold case.

According to the Plano Police Department, detectives arrested Jeffrey Lemor Wheat in Arkansas on Jan. 11, 2021.

Police said the arrest, which was made in cooperation with the Arkansas State Police, was connected to a sexual assault case from 2011.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 1 hour ago

Via Rideshare Expands to Citywide Coverage in Arlington

Wheat has been transferred back to Texas and is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, police said.

According to police, the investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit.

This article tagged under:

ArkansasPlanosexual assaultcold case
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us