Plano Launches Park Monitors to Help With Physical Distancing

By Dominga Gutierrez

The City of Plano has launched a 'friendly monitors' program to remind those at the city's parks to keep safe physical distancing.

Plano shared they want residents to continue to enjoy its 85 parks and nature preserves, but will incorporate monitors from its Parks and Recreation and Library staff members to every major park in Plano.

The city said it will send the workers to smaller neighborhood parks on a rotational basis.

The goal is to these monitors remind park patrons about Plano's emergency declaration which recommends 'social distancing.' The monitors will wear City of Plano shirts and will also have ID badges.

