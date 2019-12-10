Plano

Plano ISD to Vote on Extended School Day for Next Year

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday on three calendar options, each of which proposes an additional five minutes at the beginning of the school day for elementary and middle school students.

By Hannah Jones

Plano ISD sign 020619
NBC 5 News

Plano ISD could be extending the school day for elementary and middle school students next year.

The school board is expected to vote on changes to the academic calendar on Tuesday.

School board trustees discussed three calendar options for the 2020-2021 school year during a Nov. 19 work session. Each calendar option had extended class days for elementary and middle school students.

The drafts show school start times for elementary and middle schools beginning five minutes earlier in the day. Elementary schools would start at 7:40 a.m., and middle schools would start at 8:25 a.m.

According to Plano ISD Chief Operating Officer Theresa Williams, these additional five minutes each day will allow for two fewer days of class during the school year while still meeting the required number of minutes.

Williams also said that the additional morning minutes would not affect bus schedules, food services, or arrival times for teachers.

School days for high school students would remain the same length as the year before.

The three proposed calendars for the 2020-2021 school year are:

Calendar A:

  • Midweek start for first day of school
  • Extended planning day on the day after Labor Day
  • Winter break extended by one day
  • Earlier spring break
  • May 27 end date
  • Out before Memorial Day

Calendar B:

  • Monday start for first week of school
  • Extended planning day and additional student/teacher holiday attached to Labor Day
  • Provides a mini-fall break
  • Extended planning day attached to Spring Break
  • May 27 end date
  • Out before Memorial Day

Calendar C:

  • Midweek start for first day of school
  • Extended planning day Friday before Labor Day
  • May 26 end date
  • Out before Memorial Day
  • Both inclement weather days occur after the last day of school

