Plano House Explosion May Have Been Intentional: Officials

A house explosion that injured six people may have been intentional, Plano fire officials say.

The explosion happened Monday afternoon in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive. The home was leveled, other nearby homes were damaged and debris was scattered for hundreds of feet around. The shockwave from the blast reportedly shook buildings at least a mile away.

"Plano Police Detectives and Plano Fire Marshals began a joint investigation as to the cause of the explosion. After further investigation," fire officials said Wednesday, "it was determined the explosion may have been intentional."

Plano fire officials gave no further details about the investigation or what led them to believe the explosion may have been triggered intentionally. Additionally, it's not clear if investigators plan to file any charges in the case or who those charges may be filed against.

Fire officials said in their statement Wednesday that based on the direction of the investigation, "this incident appears to be isolated and there is no indications of any threats to our community."

Initially, investigators said the likely cause of the explosion was a gas leak. The Plano Fire Department told NBC 5 on Wednesday that Atmos Energy is still a part of the ongoing investigation.

NBC 5 previously reported Jenn and Philip Jagielski, who live next door to the home that exploded, were inside their home with their three children at the time of the blast and were all injured. A close friend told NBC 5 their three kids, under the age of 10, are out of the hospital and with relatives. The couple remains hospitalized. There is a GoFundMe set up for the family to help them out.