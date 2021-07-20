Plano House Explosion Likely Caused by Gas Leak, Investigators Say

What to Know Gas leak likely to blame for an explosion that leveled Plano home, officials say.

One person was found in the home's rubble and has been hospitalized.

Five neighbors, including three children, were injured in the blast.

A gas leak likely caused a house to explode Monday in Plano injuring six people, investigators announced Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were sent to the home shortly after 4:40 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report an explosion at a home on the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive and that the home was "completely gone."

The explosion sent debris flying hundreds of feet away while the shockwave was felt up to a mile away.

As first responders arrived they formed a search group to begin scouring the rubble for any survivors. One person was pulled from the collapsed home and taken to Medical City Plano. That person's condition is not currently known Tuesday.

Five other people, including two adults and three children, lived in neighboring homes and also required medical treatment after the blast. The adults were also sent to Medical City Plano while the children were sent to Children's Medical Center Plano. The severity of their injuries is also not known.

The lone resident of a home directly to the east of the destroyed home was not injured in the explosion.

"Plano's Fire Marshal states the explosion was most likely caused by a gas leak inside the house but further investigation will be necessary to determine exactly where the gas leak was located inside the home," a Plano Fire-Rescue news release stated.

The release said extensive damage to the home "will hinder these ongoing investigations" but no other homes are in danger.

Cleanup crews worked through the night at the center of the explosion.

Investigators from Plano police, the ATF and FBI have ruled out hazardous materials or explosives being involved in the explosion, the statement said.

