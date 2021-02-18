Pizza Shop Surprises Hotel Guests With Hundreds of Pies

Finding food as the winter storm lingers has been hard for so many people.

Grocery shelves are bare and the few restaurants open have had lines going for miles. Many people across North Texas are stranded and hungry.

So what one restaurant considered to be a small gesture, had a huge impact in Cedar Hill.

Devonna Coleman and Donna Artis left their post at the Cedar Hill Papa John's and drove to the town's hotel with stacks of pizza pie.

"A lot of the people that were calling the store didn't have electricity and most of them were from the hotel," said Coleman.

Like Santa's elves in Texas' winter wonderland, they went door to door, selling their wares and the cost, not one single cent.

"It makes us feel good to do something nice for people and make them smile especially with this cold weather and the hard times people are falling on, people have been telling us their ceilings are falling in their pipes are bursting," said Artis.

They found families who spend their last few dollars on the hotel to have a warm place to sleep, others with kids, who couldn't find anywhere to eat.

"I'm from Ohio. I was supposed to fly out this morning, flights all got canceled so I'm hoping to get out tomorrow," said Corey Flewelling. "I went to Walmart, the shelves are bare. It's great to have something to eat, it's nice."

All you needed to do was look at their faces to see just how much it meant.

"Thank y'all so much, that's so sweet. I appreciate it," said one hotel guest.

Many guests were reluctant to take the pizza, worried others needed it more, so the ladies left the extra pies at the front desk before heading back out into the winter weather to deliver more smiles, one pie at a time.