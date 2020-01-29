Pipe Bursts, Floods TCU Dormitory Monday Night

A water line inside a Texas Christian University dormitory broke Monday night, sending water rushing through the first floor.

The water pipe burst inside King Hall just after 10 Monday night, according to TCU360.

Video taken by Dawson Kundysek, and obtained by TCU360 showed the water pouring from the ceiling. Moments later, several additional ceiling tiles fell to the ground and the rush of water became stronger.

King dorm flooded pic.twitter.com/kz41wdCIE7 — Dawson Kundysek (@dawsongolf1234) January 28, 2020

“There was a water line break and it caused some damage, and they are working on getting it cleaned up so that residents can get back in,” TCU Police Chief Steven McGee told TCU360.

All students were evacuated and sent to the Brown-Lupton University Union Auditorium.

TCU360 reported students who lived on the second, third, fourth and fifth floors were escorted back to their rooms. First-floor residents were only allowed to grab necessities. It was unclear where first-floor residents slept and when they would get access to their rooms again.

The cause of the water line break is unknown at this time.