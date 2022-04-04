Pilot Instructor Killed in Rowlett Crash Identified

The pilot in last month's deadly helicopter crash has been identified.

Lora Trout, 31, was the certified flying instructor on board the helicopter when the aircraft split in mid-air and fell to the ground over Rowlett on Friday, March 25.

Killed in the crash were Trout and 42-year-old student pilot Ty Wallis.

Trout worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a firefighter and also worked at Whirly-Girls International as the head of communications.

The organization released a statement saying they were saddened by the sudden loss and added that Trout was an inspiration to so many.

Trout's family said in a post on Facebook that they plan to create a scholarship in her name at Whirly-Girls.

The U.S. Forest Service said Trout worked in the Bridger-Teton National Forest from 2016 to 2021 as an aerial firefighter with the Teton Interagency Helitack crew. Prior to that, she also worked as a wildland firefighter in the White River National Forest and Boise National Forest. Trout then left the helitack crew to pursue her dream of flying helicopters full-time, with the goal of returning to fire and SAR as a pilot.

"Lora was a dear friend, dedicated coworker, physical fitness leader, and an immediate positive influence to all she knew. Her charismatic wit and strength were evident in all she did, particularly in her passion for aviation and wildland firefighting. To those that knew her, she was a 'go-to' for advice, help, and humor," according to a representative for the Bridger-Teton National Forest in a post on Facebook. "The Bridger-Teton sends its condolences to the friends, family, and coworkers of Lora. She will be greatly missed."

A memorial is planned for Trout later this month in Colorado for friends and family.

The FAA and NTSB are leading the investigation into the crash. The helicopter was owned by Sky Helicopters. NBC 5 contracts with Sky to fly our helicopter, Texas Sky Ranger.