Chopper Catches Fire After Crashing in Rowlett

At least one person is believed to have died after a helicopter crashed and caught fire in Rowlett Friday morning, police say.

The aircraft was headed west when it came down in an empty lot along the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, east of Dexham Road.

The helicopter caught fire after the crash and the pilot is believed to have been trapped inside, police said. It's not immediately clear if there were any other passengers on board.

Firefighters at the scene surrounded the debris with an improvised tarp wall to shield the remains of the aircraft from the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is in the early stages and officials have not revealed any information about what may have brought the helicopter down.

No further information has been confirmed about the helicopter or the pilot.