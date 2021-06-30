Piece of McKinney History To Be Brought Back to Life

It seems every community has an old home that people have wondered about or dreamed of seeing restored.

In McKinney, that’s long been the Wilson house, which sat vacant for nearly 50 years — until now.

“It’s almost a landmark in McKinney that everybody always wondered ‘what’s the story with this house?’” said Mallori Hanes, the new owner of one of the most talked about properties in the city.

Built in 1916 on Waddill Street by the Wilson family, one of the first families in McKinney, the stucco home once stood on the edge of town. Addison and Pearl Wilson and their descendants raised their family there until the 1960s.

Since then it’s largely sat vacant.

The Wilson family resisted offers to sell from relators and developers, and were pressure by the city for decades until Hanes called.

“I know the family has a ton of memories here and it was very sentimental for them,” Hanes said. “I think he just wanted it to go to someone he could see growing up in this home and making good memories too and not just buying it, flipping it and selling it to make some quick money. I want to build this to be my dream home so I think he could see that in me and know that I meant it.”

She made an offer and wasn’t allowed to see inside the house until she closed last week.

“Whenever we opened up the door and went inside I was just amazed at how much stuff was there,” Hanes said.

She said stepping into the home was like stepping back in time with some things left untouched for decades.

Hanes has been documenting her discoveries on Instagram so members of the community can relive the home’s past and be a part of its future.

She is currently working with local architect James West to restore what can be saved and design her future home.

She’s also uncovered photos and memories of the Wilsons and the early days of McKinney.

“Everything that I’ve been finding in the house — and sitting down with the family members and learning about the history of this house — it make it so much more meaningful to me,” Hanes said.

She is most excited about restoring the outside porch and pergola that was original to the home and the kitchen with it’s built-in cupboards and appliances, some that date back to the 1930s.

Hanes said plans to bring the home back to life will take time, but she’s excited about the process.

“I’m just excited about the journey and I can’t wait,” she said.