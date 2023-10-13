Person of interest in connection to cafeteria worker death found dead

A person of interest in the case involving a cafeteria worker who was gunned down Wednesday morning in a Forest Hill elementary school parking lot has been found dead, Forest Hill Police said Friday night.

Forest Hill Police said a woman who worked at David K. Sellars Elementary School was talking with a person in a vehicle in the back parking lot when she was shot several times. Officers arrived at the 4200 block of Dorsey Street at about 6:50 a.m. and provided the injured woman first aid before she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she died.

On Thursday, Forest Hill Police said they had identified a person of interest in the case.

“We do have a person of interest and we are processing evidence right now and hopefully lead to his arrest,” Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

On Friday night, police said they had found a person of interest dead and the method of death would be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.