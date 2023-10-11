Staff member dead at FWISD elementary school

An incident in the back parking lot of David Sellar Elementary School left a staff member dead Wednesday, according to a statement released by Fort Worth ISD.

It is not clear what the cause of death was.

There is no ongoing threat or danger to the school or community, according to Fort Worth ISD.

"Emergency personnel responded swiftly, and we have worked closely with our safety and security team in collaboration with the Forest Hill Police Department to ensure the safety of our campus," Fort Worth ISD said in their statement.

In an email sent to parents, the Principal let families know that the school is open today and regular hours will be observed.

Forest Hill Police have an ongoing investigation of the incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.