Person Hospitalized in Shooting in Southeast Dallas

A person was hospitalized after they were shot Monday morning and drove to a gas station in Dallas.

Officers responded to the Exxon at Great Trinity Forest Way and N. Jim Miller Road in southeast Dallas. The vehicle appeared to have multiple bullet holes in it and several broken windows, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Bonnie View Road and 51st Street.

The shooting victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

No other information was available.