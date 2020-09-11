Perot Museum to Reopen This Weekend

The Perot Museum is to reopen Saturday, Sept. 12 with limited occupancy and hours. New public health protocols and ticketing procedures will also be in effect.

The museum will be open Saturday and Sunday with 25% occupancy.

Beginning Sept. 18, the museum will then operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Guests are advised to purchase advance online tickets, which will guarantee their entry time and allow them easy access using the self-scanning entrance. Guests must arrive within an hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

The Perot Museum's new safety standards align with those recently adopted by 60 other Dallas arts and culture organizations, as well as policies, protocols and requirements set by the CDC, state, city and county officials.

Some areas of the Museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children's Museum, The Hoglund Foundation Theater and a number of interactive activities.

"We have been working tirelessly to reopen, and our staff members are excited to get back to our educational mission of inspiring minds through nature and science," said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer. "And while some areas and activities are temporarily closed, rest assured our five-level 180,000-square-foot museum offers plenty of discoveries around every corner."

The museum suggests visitors check the website for the latest information.