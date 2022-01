A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a driver along East Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they were called at about 6:48 a.m. after a person was struck by a driver in the northbound lanes of Loop 820 near the Brentwood Stair exit.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police have not said why the person was on the highway or whether the driver will face any charges in the collision.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet confirmed the identity of the pedestrian.