Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer

One person is dead after a Dallas police officer struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in North Dallas on Sunday night.

According to officials, Dallas police and fire departments responded to a major accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway Service Road at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said an off-duty Dallas police officer was driving his personal vehicle westbound on the LBJ Freeway Service Road when a pedestrian stepped into the street in front of the officer's vehicle.

The officer, who was on his way home at the time of the incident, struck the pedestrian with his vehicle, police said.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured in the crash, police said.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

