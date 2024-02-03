Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by train in Arlington

A man who was hit by a train in Arlington was said to have been “walking” on the tracks as the train approached, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Police said the 31-year-old man, for unknown reasons, was on the tracks around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 1500 block of W. Division Street near Fielder Road.

According to the investigation, a train conductor told officers the man was walking on the railroad tracks when the locomotive hit him.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The police department said as a result of the collision, the train came to a stop, blocking multiple railroad crossings through the Downtown Arlington area.

The crossings were blocked until about 6:00 p.m. when the scene cleared, and the train could move again.

Arlington Police warns the public to avoid walking on railroad tracks. If civilians have to cross them, they are advised to use a designated railroad crossing to be alerted to any approaching trains and know when it’s safe to cross.