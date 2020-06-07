Pastor Leads Peaceful Protest Against Injustice Outside Dallas Police Headquarters

Hundreds gathered outside Dallas police headquarters Sunday for a peaceful protest against injustice.

About 300 people stood shoulder to shoulder and demanded peace at the demonstration hosted by The Heart Church. Sunday marked the 10th day of protests in Dallas in response to the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

“We are wanting change. We are young, black millennials," said Brittny Torrence, who took part with friends.

Protesters held signs demanding change and chanted as one.

Protestors are back outside @DallasPD headquarters. They are now singing. Moments ago, they stopped outside #BothamJean apartment to kneel and reflect. The crowd has grown bigger, they are now singing, as the peaceful protest continues @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/bPFJ6jYVuc — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoTV) June 7, 2020

As they marched, protesters stopped to kneel outside the South Side Flats apartments on Lamar Street, where former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean in 2018.

“I think we’ve all had a lot of emotions, from anger to sadness and being stressed. I think kneeling down in front of his apartment was really heavy on us,” Torrence said.

Pastor Azriel Woodson of The Heart Church in Irving led the march.

“I’m originally from Detroit, Michigan, and I have quite a few pastor friends that have been marching with their churches there,” Woodson said.

He said he hoped Sunday’s message lived on long after the protests are over.

“I challenge you to look at your heart and to see what’s in it. I challenge you to create an area or a moment where you’re able to cleanse that heart and allow yourself to be free from whatever racists or hate that you have," he said.