Dads arguing after church holiday show escalates into gunfire, both injured

A Dallas County man says he feared for his life when he shot the step-father of his children during a fight after a church holiday show Thursday night.

Dallas Police said 40-year-old Clayton Matthews told them that after the holiday performance he and the stepfather of his children, John Steven Farmer, got into an argument in the parking lot of Lakewood Presbyterian over "Steve" "getting onto one of the children over making loud noises during the holiday performance."

Matthews said Farmer hit him with a closed fist in the face and then hit him again in the thigh, causing him to fall. Matthews told police that when he fell to the ground he feared for his life, pulled out his gun, and fired at Farmer until he felt he had "stopped the threat."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Farmer was hit at least six times, in the right thigh, left calf, right heel, and twice in the lower abdomen. Farmer was listed in stable condition Thursday night.

Dallas County Jail Clayton Matthews, booking photo.

An armed witness who heard the gunfire in the parking lot told police he turned and pulled out his weapon and told Matthews to put his gun down. He told police Matthews removed the magazine and placed the gun and clip on the ground.

Matthews, who was also hospitalized, suffered a facial fracture and a major injury to a tooth. After being released from the hospital, Matthews was booked into the Dallas County Jail where he remained held on a bond of $100,000 Friday afternoon. It's not clear if Matthews has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to the affidavit, Matthews told police he was on the phone with his mother throughout the entire incident and maintained the shooting was in self-defense.