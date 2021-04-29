Parker County Sheriff's Free Car Sticker Alerts Police, EMS to Special Needs Passengers

Parker County families of those who have special needs now have another tool at their disposal when it comes to alerting police someone in the vehicle may need extra care.

On Wednesday, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier announced they would be distributing free car stickers that alert first responders that a special needs person may be inside the vehicle.

The stickers are red and yellow with the words, "ATTENTION, A special needs person may be in this vehicle, be aware that simple commands may not be understood."

"We are making these stickers available to Parker County citizens who may have a family member, or loved one, who may not be able to understand simple commands the way we do during a traffic stop or emergency response situation," said Authier.

The stickers, which were donated to the department by ACDC Banners, Signs, Decals & Designs, were made to help alert first responders that a person in the vehicle may have difficulty communicating due to medical or mental issues.

"It can assist our deputies when making contact with that individual who may be diabetic, hearing impaired, who may have dementia, Alzheimer's, Autism or Asperger's syndrome or any type of cognitive disability," Authier said.

Authier is hopeful the sticker will help make a difference when citizens are receiving help and communicating with law enforcement.

"The inability to communicate with law enforcement may be the difference in obtaining emergency medical assistance in a vehicle crash, medical or mental health episode, or even a traffic stop. We want to ensure the public that we are making every effort to educate our deputies with the newest technology and training available. We need the public's assistance in helping our staff recognize citizens who may not be able to relay that information in emergency situations," Authier said.

The free vehicle stickers can be picked up at the Parker County Sheriff's Department office on 129 Hogle Street in Weatherford, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.