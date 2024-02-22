Parker County pig rescued in exchange for a six-pack of beer and $100

A Parker County pig is safe and sound after nearly a dozen rescuers helped to free him from some thorny bushes.

Pojo, a six-month-old potbellied pig, found himself caught in a thorn bush in Springtown on Feb. 12.

Pojo's owner, Mari-Lena Heide Cooper, is the CEO of 5150 Farm and Rescue. She told NBC 5 that she and another worker rushed to the site to save the pig.

After two hours of trying to free Pojo, he still refused to budge. Cooper said they put out a call on social media and offered an incentive to anyone willing to help.

"I'm a woman of my word," Cooper said. "If you can help me catch this pig, I will give everybody beer and everybody money."

Cooper said within 30 minutes, 11 people showed up to help rescue Pojo. After about three hours, the volunteer rescuers finally managed to free the pig.

The rescuers were rewarded handsomely for their efforts. According to Cooper, Pojo may have a possible spinal injury but otherwise, he is doing just fine.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, Cooper said that eight days after his rescue, Pojo is doing well, but the doctor wants to keep him on steroids for a few more weeks.

PARKER COUNTY PIG RESCUE