Parker County 20-Year-Old Man Shot in the Face: Authorities

An investigation is ongoing after a 20-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was dropped off at an Azle hospital with a single gunshot wound to his face and shoulder Thursday night.

He was transported by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital for medical treatment and remained in stable condition as of Friday, authorities said.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred inside a vehicle in the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 730 in Azle around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The man left a relative's home Thursday evening, and authorities said witnesses reported no unusual or suspicious circumstances.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Then, about 30 minutes later, the relatives received a phone call stating the man was in the hospital emergency room, authorities said.

Another man brought the 20-year-old into the emergency room and did not identify himself before leaving shortly after, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still in "its early investigative stages" and did not identify the victim.